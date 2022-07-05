Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Trading Down 8.1%

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.65. 29,236 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,865,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Energy to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 2.37.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.42 million. Liberty Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,428,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,791,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $30,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,571,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,001,180 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 5,231.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.