Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$76.16.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSPD. Raymond James raised their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$60.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

TSE LSPD opened at C$29.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$28.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.28. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of C$19.58 and a one year high of C$165.87.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Desimone sold 1,000 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.47, for a total transaction of C$32,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$361,630.46. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Robert Micak sold 4,855 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.60, for a total value of C$138,853.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$189,904. Insiders have sold a total of 5,894 shares of company stock worth $172,568 in the last ninety days.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

