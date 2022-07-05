Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Down 7.4% This Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.61 million and $134.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.14 or 0.00780924 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,612.94 or 0.99515790 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 760,948,544 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

