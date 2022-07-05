Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Lifted to Outperform at Macquarie

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LYV. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Benchmark began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.11.

Shares of LYV opened at $83.06 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $74.23 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of -40.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $8,482,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,094,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,529,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 702,000 shares of company stock worth $74,372,220. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

