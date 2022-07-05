Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Increases Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $44.41. 10,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,677. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.