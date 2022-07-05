Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases Shares of 34,530 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,530 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 322,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,184,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.28. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

