Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 18,481 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,481 shares during the quarter. CF Industries comprises approximately 2.4% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $189,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.57. 89,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,115,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $113.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average of $87.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

