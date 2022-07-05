Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 3,631 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 53,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 971.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 195,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DIVO traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,251 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $30.79.

