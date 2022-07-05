Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Takes $807,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $659,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

NASDAQ MU traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.54. 625,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,885,468. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day moving average is $77.42. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 4.56%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

