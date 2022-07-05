Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,396 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,963 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVS traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.52. 54,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,718,039. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $120.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.45 and its 200-day moving average is $101.26.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

