London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Short Interest Down 20.3% in June

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,100 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 581,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.6 days.

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,705. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $115.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.73.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

