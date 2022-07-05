London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Short Interest Down 20.3% in June

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,100 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 581,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.6 days.
Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,705. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $115.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.73.
London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
