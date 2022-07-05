Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd Takes $4.19 Million Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,189,000. NetEase makes up about 5.1% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 1,423.5% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in NetEase by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

NTES stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.91. 26,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,472. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.43. The company has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $6.73. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTES. HSBC reduced their target price on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on NetEase in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NetEase in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

