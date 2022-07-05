Loungers (LON:LGRS) Trading Up 0.6%

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS – Get Rating) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 182.50 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 182.50 ($2.21). Approximately 16,236 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 55,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181.50 ($2.20).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.72) target price on shares of Loungers in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Loungers alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £188.20 million and a PE ratio of -456.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 205.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 242.05.

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 18, 2021, it operated 168 sites, including 138 Lounges and 30 Cosy Club cafés, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loungers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loungers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.