Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,754 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $176.55. The stock had a trading volume of 29,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,319. The stock has a market cap of $112.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.85. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.