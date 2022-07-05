LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Gap Down to $12.74

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.74, but opened at $12.08. LSB Industries shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 5,901 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.86.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 102.15% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $198.98 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 283.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

