LunchMoney Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (LMY)

LunchMoney (LMY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $134,707.56 and approximately $2.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LunchMoney has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004936 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,268.55 or 1.00008521 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00009542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002519 BTC.

About LunchMoney

LunchMoney (LMY) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,000,000 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

