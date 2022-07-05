LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €675.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €675.00 ($703.13) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MC. Barclays set a €830.00 ($864.58) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($729.17) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($781.25) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €675.00 ($703.13) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($813.54) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Shares of EPA:MC traded up €5.30 ($5.52) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €585.30 ($609.69). 227,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,386. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($203.59) and a one year high of €260.55 ($271.41). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €579.55 and a 200 day moving average of €637.35.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.