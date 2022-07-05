MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,740,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the May 31st total of 6,090,000 shares. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

In related news, CFO James Karrels acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,776 shares in the company, valued at $473,686.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in MacroGenics by 618.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,253,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after buying an additional 1,079,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MacroGenics by 21.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after buying an additional 632,054 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,160,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,260,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after purchasing an additional 376,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,559,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of MacroGenics stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 27,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,119. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $193.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.13.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.24). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 303.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

