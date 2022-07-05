MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 37,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 507,462 shares.The stock last traded at $11.44 and had previously closed at $12.56.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.21.

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.39 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

