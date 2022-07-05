MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 37,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 507,462 shares.The stock last traded at $11.44 and had previously closed at $12.56.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.21.
The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.39 and a beta of 1.10.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
