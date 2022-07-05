Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 45,637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,099,827 shares.The stock last traded at $53.41 and had previously closed at $55.79.

MGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $92.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.24. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. Magna International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Magna International by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Magna International by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Magna International by 1,609.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

