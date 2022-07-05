Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) were down 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.06. Approximately 127,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,394,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MGY shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $377.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.63 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.80% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $202,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,912,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,745,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after acquiring an additional 354,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,617,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,501,000 after acquiring an additional 715,380 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $95,271,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,317,000 after acquiring an additional 171,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,946,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,332,000 after purchasing an additional 246,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

