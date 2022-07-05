MahaDAO Price Reaches $0.85 on Major Exchanges (MAHA)

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and $77,414.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00004258 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00142471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.78 or 0.00879820 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00092517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015834 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

