Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Short Interest Down 26.8% in June

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the May 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 594,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 497,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 124,954 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 542.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 39,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,869,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after acquiring an additional 597,906 shares during the last quarter.

Get Manchester United alerts:

NYSE MANU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 19,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,991. Manchester United has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($13.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($13.63). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Manchester United will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.95%.

MANU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manchester United in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Manchester United Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.