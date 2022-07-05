Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.14.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNS. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 145.46% and a negative net margin of 328.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

