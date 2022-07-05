Masari Price Hits $0.0074 on Exchanges (MSR)

Masari (MSR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. During the last seven days, Masari has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One Masari coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Masari has a market capitalization of $123,344.20 and $13.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,427.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,088.65 or 0.05603641 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00029350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00248828 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.42 or 0.00614686 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00074900 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.43 or 0.00527239 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,726,724 coins. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

