Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,100 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 401,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 144,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Mawson Infrastructure Group stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.10. 1,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,667. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group (Get Rating)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

