Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating) rose 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 119,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 141,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.
The company has a market capitalization of $559.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WIZP)
