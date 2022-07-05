MAX Exchange Token Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $863,855.34 and approximately $19,553.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001358 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,415.10 or 0.99832247 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00043705 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00218388 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00234218 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00113217 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00064932 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004802 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

