Maxim Group Downgrades 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) to Hold

Maxim Group downgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NMTR has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

NMTR opened at $0.22 on Friday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $57.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60.

9 Meters Biopharma ( NASDAQ:NMTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20,833 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

