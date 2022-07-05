McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 3,190,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of MCK traded down $7.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,116. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $186.61 and a fifty-two week high of $339.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.73. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.69.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total value of $1,455,794.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,598,096.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,802 shares of company stock valued at $28,300,233. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of McKesson by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in McKesson by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

