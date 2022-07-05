MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Short Interest Update

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,151,600 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the May 31st total of 2,752,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Shares of MEGEF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.95. 53,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,543. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MEGEF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

