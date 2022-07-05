MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given New C$25.50 Price Target at Raymond James

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$25.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.55.

Shares of MEG traded down C$2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,396,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,267. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$6.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.42. The firm has a market cap of C$4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.62.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.63 billion. On average, analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 3.0600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 84,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.30, for a total transaction of C$1,808,743.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,688,132.90. Also, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.04, for a total value of C$120,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$96,372.35. Insiders sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,800,789 over the last quarter.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

