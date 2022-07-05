MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Trading 3.3% Higher

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.82. 128,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 153,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MeiraGTx from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on MeiraGTx from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $349.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21.

MeiraGTx ( NASDAQ:MGTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 47.01% and a negative net margin of 224.55%. The company had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MeiraGTx news, insider Robert K. Zeldin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,863,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,969,000 after acquiring an additional 738,054 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,381 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 11.1% during the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 34.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 401,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 103,686 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

