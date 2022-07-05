Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.51 and last traded at $24.51. 2,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 130,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

Several research firms have commented on MPNGF. Macquarie raised shares of Meituan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meituan from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Meituan from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45.

Meituan operates an e-commerce platform for various services. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food delivery segment provides consumers place orders of food prepared by merchants. The In-store, Hotel & Travel segment offers consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels and attractions.

