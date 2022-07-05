Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,006 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,990,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6,300.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.12. The company had a trading volume of 254,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,488,012. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on META. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.00.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $104,739.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,277.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,430 shares of company stock worth $9,076,960. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

