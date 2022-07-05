MetaHash (MHC) Market Cap Reaches $6.62 Million

#MetaHash (MHC) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $6.62 million and approximately $54,093.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,524,918,179 coins and its circulating supply is 3,353,797,245 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

