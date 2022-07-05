Mettalex Price Up 1.6% This Week (MTLX)

Mettalex (MTLX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Mettalex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mettalex has a total market capitalization of $178,171.74 and $95,895.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mettalex has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00144705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $200.93 or 0.01034242 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00093633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00016606 BTC.

Mettalex Coin Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com

Mettalex Coin Trading

