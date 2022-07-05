Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Position Boosted by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 631.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,969,000 after purchasing an additional 551,115 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Microchip Technology by 6.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 422,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,725,000 after acquiring an additional 25,399 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Microchip Technology by 5.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 605.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $244,908.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

MCHP opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.29 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

