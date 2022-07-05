Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Robert W. Baird

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $53.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day moving average is $77.42.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 4.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.6% during the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 7,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.4% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 33,851 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 14,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

