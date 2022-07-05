Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MCVT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. Mill City Ventures III has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $5.63.

Mill City Ventures III Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

