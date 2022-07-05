Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
MCVT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. Mill City Ventures III has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $5.63.
Mill City Ventures III Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mill City Ventures III (MCVT)
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
- PetVivo Holdings Is A Growth Stock Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Mill City Ventures III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mill City Ventures III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.