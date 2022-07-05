Mission Wealth Management LP Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,736 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $122.62 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $336.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.56 and a 200 day moving average of $139.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.