Mission Wealth Management LP Has $21.65 Million Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,231 shares during the period. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.94. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93.

