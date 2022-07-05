Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 60,272 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 108.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,272 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,635,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAS opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $64.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $54.38.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.