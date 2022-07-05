Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,408,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 9.6% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $208,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 35,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,853,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $130.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.52.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.