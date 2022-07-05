Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 6,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Juan Andres sold 749 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $108,904.60.
- On Tuesday, May 10th, Juan Andres sold 195 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45.
- On Wednesday, May 4th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $306,460.00.
- On Friday, April 29th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.
- On Wednesday, April 20th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $306,000.00.
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $316,740.00.
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $315,000.00.
MRNA stock traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,013,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,206,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.73. The company has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $497.49.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 166,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.
MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.
Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
