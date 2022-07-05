Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 6,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Juan Andres sold 749 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $108,904.60.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Juan Andres sold 195 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $306,460.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $306,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $316,740.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $315,000.00.

MRNA stock traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,013,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,206,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.73. The company has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 166,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

