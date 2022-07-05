Modus Advisors LLC Has $9.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Modus Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 290,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 5.1% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,899,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,543,176,000 after buying an additional 2,300,878 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after buying an additional 292,574 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,555,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,254,000 after buying an additional 416,953 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,918 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.57. The company had a trading volume of 867,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,443,960. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.55. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

