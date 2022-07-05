monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Price Up 11.1%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) rose 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $121.41 and last traded at $120.84. Approximately 8,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 383,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.79.

MNDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a PE ratio of -26.38.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.31 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in monday.com by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 460,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,154,000 after acquiring an additional 97,904 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,227,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in monday.com by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after acquiring an additional 22,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

About monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

