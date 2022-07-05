Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,695,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136,131 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up 10.3% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.91% of Moody’s worth $572,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.58.

MCO stock opened at $274.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.49. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $251.01 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.