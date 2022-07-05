Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.306 per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries’s previous dividend of $0.12.
OTCMKTS:MOHCY opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63. Motor Oil has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $7.76.
About Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries (MOHCY)
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
- PVH Corp Stock Approaching Key Support Levels
- PetVivo Holdings Is A Growth Stock Worth a Look
- Two Pet Health Stocks To Watch And One To Avoid
- Three (3) Top-Rated Dividend Payers Worth Your Attention
Receive News & Ratings for Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.