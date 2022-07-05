Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.306 per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries’s previous dividend of $0.12.

OTCMKTS:MOHCY opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63. Motor Oil has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $7.76.

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA engages in oil refining and oil products trading in Greece and internationally. It operates through four segments: Refining Activity, Fuels' Marketing Activity, Power & Gas, and Other. The company produces and sells liquid fuels, lubricants, and asphalt for transportation, industrial, and household use.

