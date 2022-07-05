Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 866,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.23. 736,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,480. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.19 and its 200-day moving average is $227.96. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.60.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

